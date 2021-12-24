LeBron James goes viral for posting surprising COVID meme

LeBron James shared a COVID-related meme on social media Friday, and the post drew a massive reaction from fans.

LeBron posted a meme on Instagram that compared COVID-19 to the common cold and the flu. He captioned the post with a shrugging emoji and wrote “help me out folks.”

LeBron James drew a BIG reaction from fans when he posted this COVID-related meme on Instagram pic.twitter.com/aoYBnZjx4g — Steve DelVecchio (@SteveDelSports) December 24, 2021

The implication from LeBron seemed to be that it is difficult to tell the difference between the three illnesses. That, of course, was a polarizing take from the Los Angeles Lakers star. Many criticized him and accused him of downplaying COVID, while others agreed and praised him.

COVID cases are on the rise across the NBA and other professional sports leagues. The majority of athletes who have tested positive have not experienced symptoms. Some players have been frustrated that they have to quarantine while asymptomatic.

Early studies on the Omicron variant, which has driven the recent increase in cases, have shown that those who are infected have a lesser chance of becoming severely ill compared to other variants. The symptoms have also presented like a common cold for many people. It’s possible LeBron was alluding to that.

James has said he is fully vaccinated, but some people have criticized him for not taking a strong public stance on the vaccine. One fellow NBA player ripped LeBron for his handling of the topic earlier this season.

