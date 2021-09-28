LeBron James weighs in on NBA’s ongoing vaccine debate

Several NBA players have revealed this week that they chose not to get the COVID-19 vaccine. While LeBron James is not among that group, the Los Angeles Lakers star says he has no interest in influencing the decision of his peers.

LeBron told reporters on Tuesday that he received the COVID-19 vaccine, though he says he was “very skeptical” about it at first. Though he felt taking the vaccine was right for him and his family, James said he will not use his status to encourage others to get vaccinated.

LeBron James explains his decision to get vaccinated, but wanting to respect others for whether they decide to get it pic.twitter.com/khPH3NePAX — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) September 28, 2021

“I don’t talk about other people and what they should do. I speak for me and my family,” LeBron said. “We’re talking about individual bodies. We’re not talking about something that’s political or racism or police brutality or things of that nature. I don’t feel like, for me personally, that I should get involved in what other people should do to their bodies.”

There has been a lot of talk about vaccine status at team media days this week. Kyrie Irving has not gotten the COVID-19 vaccine and recently supported some anti-vaccine sentiment on social media. Bradley Beal, who contracted COVID-19 and recovered from it, also expressed skepticism in the vaccine on Monday.

“I would ask the question to those who are getting vaccinated — why are you still getting COVID? … You can still get COVID and still pass it along if vaccinated,” Beal said.

Things could really get complicated for the NBA in places like New York City, where unvaccinated individuals are not allowed inside sports arenas and other indoor spaces. Irving was asked this week how that will be handled for him, and he didn’t have interest in discussing it.