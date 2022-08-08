LeBron James hints at notable offseason move

Though the NBA season does not start for another two-and-a-half months, LeBron James could be coming to a basketball court near you a lot sooner than that … at least if you live in the Seattle area.

The Los Angeles Lakers star James shouted out Seattle over the weekend for the love and vibrant atmosphere they had for women’s basketball star Sue Bird of the Seattle Storm. Bird played the final home game of her WNBA career in the city on Sunday.

“Seattle was rockin’ today for Sue Bird last home game!” tweeted James. “I may have to make a trip up there before summer’s out and get a run in.”

In other words, James is hinting that he could show up to the Seattle area to participate in a pro-am competition. James’ tweet sparked excitement from many locals, including ex-NBA star and Seattle native Jamal Crawford, who runs one particular pro-am league called The CrawsOver.

"If we got Bron there, I wouldn't even know what to call that… The city [of Seattle would] shut down. We would shut down the whole West Coast. It would be crazy." — @JCrossover (via @CuffsTheLegend's "Some Dude Show" podcast)pic.twitter.com/a204GR4MUk — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) August 8, 2022

After a couple of down years thanks to the pandemic, the pro-am circuit is firing on all cylinders again this summer. James himself even played in a different city’s pro-am league last month to many oohs and ahhs.

The four-time MVP pulling up to Seattle, one of the top hotbeds for pickup ball in the country, would definitely be a show-stopper. But James will have to be ready for anything because those games in Seattle can get a lot more intense than you might expect.