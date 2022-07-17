Video: LeBron James almost breaks rim with viral dunk during Drew League game

LeBron James put on a show Saturday during his first Drew League game since 2011.

ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reported that James would be a participant in the annual offseason pro-am competition on Saturday. After a disappointing 33-49 season for the Los Angeles Lakers, the 37-year-old did not appear to have any rust while suiting up for the MMV Cheaters in their game against the Black Pearl Elite.

James took a lob pass off the backboard and threw down a monstrous two-handed dunk. While hanging onto the rim after the slam, James almost ripped down the entire basket (including the backboard) attached to the ceiling in the Charles Drew Junior High School gym in Los Angeles. James then let go and stared up at the basket before running back on defense.

BRON ALMOST RIPPED THE RIM DOWN 🤯 Watch Now: https://t.co/1wUvrXPTKg pic.twitter.com/48FmH4dblo — NBA (@NBA) July 16, 2022

Kyrie Irving was originally going to play in the first game of the day between Public Enemy and the Saints but did not show up.

James played on the same team as DeMar DeRozan, and the two hooked up on an impressive alley-oop. James finished the game with 42 points, 16 rebounds and four steals.

DeMar to LeBron for the THROWDOWN ‼ Watch Now on the NBA App: https://t.co/1wUvrXPTKg pic.twitter.com/GfbjaRFOnJ — NBA (@NBA) July 16, 2022

The Drew League is a pro–am basketball league established in 1973 that features local players and occasional appearances by NBA greats.