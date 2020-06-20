LeBron James impressed by Novak Djokovic’s jump shot

LeBron James might be able to get some tips on his shooting mechanics from another sports great.

Tennis star Novak Djokovic tweeted a funny video on Saturday showing off his skills on the basketball court, including some fancy dribble moves and a pretty smooth elbow jumper. Djokovic tagged James in the tweet and jokingly asked if he was ready for a one-on-one.

James replied by giving his stamp of approval and even said that Djokovic’s follow-through was “beautiful.”

Ha! I’m going to say I think you are!! Beautiful follow-thru on that shot buddy! https://t.co/fMUocbVMRL — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 20, 2020

For what it’s worth, the 33-year-old Djokovic does stands 6-foot-2. While that is above-average for tennis, it probably means that he would be more Steph Curry than LeBron on the hardwood though, and the jumper backs that up.

One of Djokovic’s biggest rivals did once compare himself to James, but when it comes to actual basketball skills, it looks like game, set, and match Djokovic.