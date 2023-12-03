LeBron James sends Internet into frenzy with wild 360 layup

LeBron James continues to cackle right in the face of Father Time.

The Los Angeles Lakers superstar James went viral on Saturday for his unbelievable feat of athleticism against the Houston Rockets. During the second quarter, James spun baseline on Rockets forward Tari Eason and got around the help defender Jeff Green with a gravity-defying 360 move to finish the layup at the rim.

Take a look at the surreal sequence.

LeBron goes baseline into the 360 LAYUP 🤯 Lakers-Rockets | Live on the NBA App

📲 https://t.co/dDpew0TWgp pic.twitter.com/M0b7P0vi6F — NBA (@NBA) December 3, 2023

Here are several more angles for you to enjoy.

The Internet lost its collective mind over the play and “LeBron 360” quickly became a top trending topic on X (formerly known as Twitter). Meanwhile, the NBA’s official highlight video of James’ 360 layup scored over 275,000 views within its first 20 minutes of being posted.

At this point, it is hard to describe James, who turns 39 later this month, as anything but a sci-fi character. In his 21st NBA season, he is putting up 24.8 points a game and counting (for reference, the next highest scoring total for an NBA player in Year 21 was Vince Carter’s 7.4 points a game in 2018-19).

Interestingly enough, Carter also had a stunning 360 layup of his own at an advanced age. But James’ corkscrew finish there around two tall defenders definitely takes the cake.