LeBron James and Kyrie Irving reuniting in offseason league

July 16, 2022
by Grey Papke
LeBron James in a purple Lakers sweater

Dec 9, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) warms-up prior to the game against the Memphis Grizzles at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James and Kyrie Irving are headed for a West Coast reunion, but not on the Los Angeles Lakers yet.

James and Irving are both set to participate in the Drew League on Saturday, via Dave McMenamin of ESPN. This marks the first time since 2011 that James will play in the annual offseason pro-am competition.

James and Irving will not be on the same team, but this is a fun story all the same. The fact that Irving is in Los Angeles at all, given the trade rumors he’s been surrounded by lately, is going to spark at least some speculation.

The annual Drew League has turned into a showcase for a lot of NBA players over the years, and both James and Irving are veterans. The games are serious business, as evidenced by how into it some players get. If nothing else, Saturday’s action could provide some more Irving-James fodder if the two get the chance to cross paths at some point.

