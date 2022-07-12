Reporter shares the holdup in Kyrie Irving to Lakers trade

There apparently is a holdup in a potential Kyrie Irving to the Los Angeles Lakers trade.

There has been talk about a potential swap of Russell Westbrook for Irving. But the Nets would want not just one first-round pick in such a deal, but reportedly two. Hoops Hype’s Michael Scotto says the reason the Nets would likely want two first-round picks for Irving is so they could attach one of the picks in a trade where they flip Westbrook to a third team.

The problem is the Lakers reportedly are unwilling to include two first-round picks in the potential trade.

The Lakers are the only team that seems to have interest in trading for Irving. The Brooklyn Nets know that, so they are reportedly holding out for everything they can get from the Lakers. On the other hand, the Lakers know the Nets do not want to keep Irving another minute longer.

At this point, it seems to be a matter of who blinks first and loses the staredown. The Lakers may have the leverage because they seem to be more willing to enter the season with Westbrook on the roster than the Nets are with Irving on the team.