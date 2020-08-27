 Skip to main content
Report: LeBron James’ Lakers, Clippers vote to end NBA season

August 26, 2020
by Larry Brown

LeBron James

The Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers voted to end the NBA season, according to a report.

NBA players held a meeting on Wednesday night after three playoff games were postponed. The postponements were triggered by the Milwaukee Bucks deciding not to play what would have been Game 5 of their first-round series against the Orlando Magic. The other two games scheduled for the day were later postponed as well.

In the players meeting, the Lakers and Clippers reportedly were the only two teams that voted not to continue. LeBron James, the star player of the Lakers and league headliner, reportedly exited the meeting.

If the players on those teams decide not to continue the season, it will be hard for the NBA to actually conduct a valid remaining season without them.

Even the Bucks and Toronto Raptors, which were vocal in considering shutting things down, reportedly voted in support of continuing. It’s unclear what happens from here. NBA owners are reportedly set to meet on Thursday. A previous report said the NBA season was in jeopardy, and it sounds like that is definitely the case.

Note that ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski says the vote was more of a polling and not an official decision.

