Report: NBA season is in jeopardy

August 26, 2020
by Larry Brown

Were the Milwaukee Bucks’ actions on Wednesday a one-time thing or a sign of even more to come?

The Bucks decided not to play in what would have been Game 5 of their first-round playoff series against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday. The other teams scheduled to play on Wednesday decided they would not play either, which led the NBA to say the games would be postponed.

So will the teams play the other games, or will they decide not to play the rest of the season? That is a question.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski was told by a veteran player that the season is in jeopardy.

The NBA still has five first-round series that have yet to be completed. The Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors are set to begin their second-round playoff series on Thursday.

Despite the talk about the season being in jeopardy, Yahoo’s Chris B. Haynes says some players are advocating finishing what they started.

