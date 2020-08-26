Report: NBA season is in jeopardy

Were the Milwaukee Bucks’ actions on Wednesday a one-time thing or a sign of even more to come?

The Bucks decided not to play in what would have been Game 5 of their first-round playoff series against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday. The other teams scheduled to play on Wednesday decided they would not play either, which led the NBA to say the games would be postponed.

So will the teams play the other games, or will they decide not to play the rest of the season? That is a question.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski was told by a veteran player that the season is in jeopardy.

Emotions are raw, players were already worn out of bubble environment prior to the Jacob Blake shooting and sources say discussions within teams are ongoing about postponing tomorrow's three games too — and beyond. "The season is in jeopardy," one vet player here tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 26, 2020

The NBA still has five first-round series that have yet to be completed. The Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors are set to begin their second-round playoff series on Thursday.

Despite the talk about the season being in jeopardy, Yahoo’s Chris B. Haynes says some players are advocating finishing what they started.

Yahoo Sources: There’s a sizable amount of players advocating to finish the season out since sacrifices were made to enter the bubble, believing the NBA platform is a useful resource in this social climate. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) August 26, 2020