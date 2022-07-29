Report: LeBron James would only leave Lakers under 1 circumstance

LeBron James is only under contract with the Los Angeles Lakers for one more season, which has led to questions about his future with the organization. Would the team consider trading LeBron? Would James consider leaving the team?

According to one reporter, there is only one circumstance under which James would consider leaving the Lakers. And that has to do with LeBron’s son, Bronny.

“The prevailing thinking in league circles holds that only the chance to play elsewhere alongside son Bronny James, who will be eligible for the 2024 draft and continues to develop as an NBA prospect, would spur LeBron to push for an L.A. exit,” Marc Stein wrote in a column published on Friday.

This meshes with what we have heard all along.

Reports have said for a few years that James wants to play in the NBA until the time Bronny reaches the league.

Bronny is entering his senior season of high school. He is expected to go to college after that. He could play one season and then enter the 2024 NBA Draft. If LeBron is insistent upon teaming with Bronny, he could sign where he wants for the veteran minimum.