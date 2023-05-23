 Skip to main content
LeBron James ‘LeSwept’ memes go nuts after sweep by Nuggets

May 22, 2023
by Larry Brown
LeBron James in a Lakers jersey

Apr 4, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) reacts to being called for a foul against the Utah Jazz in the last minute of the fourth quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James had a brilliant Game 4 for his Los Angeles Lakers before fizzling out late against the Denver Nuggets on Monday night. But even his 40-point game wasn’t enough for the Lakers to get the win and avoid the memes.

The Lakers lost 113-111 in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals to get swept. James failed to convert on his final two possessions in the defeat.

It didn’t take long after the loss for the memes to come out. The James haters were calling him “LeSwept” over Twitter, along with other names.

That’s a harsh life.

It doesn’t matter how many championships you’ve won (4), how many MVPs (4) or how many points you’ve scored in your career (the most ever). Nobody is immune from the memes after a loss.

