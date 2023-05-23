LeBron James ‘LeSwept’ memes go nuts after sweep by Nuggets

LeBron James had a brilliant Game 4 for his Los Angeles Lakers before fizzling out late against the Denver Nuggets on Monday night. But even his 40-point game wasn’t enough for the Lakers to get the win and avoid the memes.

The Lakers lost 113-111 in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals to get swept. James failed to convert on his final two possessions in the defeat.

It didn’t take long after the loss for the memes to come out. The James haters were calling him “LeSwept” over Twitter, along with other names.

LeSwept James 💀 pic.twitter.com/fG3h0Ndvhl — Die-Hard Chicago Bulls Fans (@DieHardCBfans) May 23, 2023

LeBroom

LeSwept

Le0-4

LeOffseason

LeCancun

Le40PointsAndStillLost

LePain pic.twitter.com/dH624MB7ra — alex (@highIightheaven) May 23, 2023

LeSwept. Congrats Nuggets. — Josh Rosen (@Joshimpressions) May 23, 2023

That’s a harsh life.

It doesn’t matter how many championships you’ve won (4), how many MVPs (4) or how many points you’ve scored in your career (the most ever). Nobody is immune from the memes after a loss.