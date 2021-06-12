LeBron James, Lonzo Ball spark rumors with tweets to each other

Those who were fans of the “LeBronzo” era in Los Angeles got a bit of a treat this week.

New Orleans guard Lonzo Ball appeared recently on UNINTERRUPTED’s “Who’s Interviewing Who?” In the episode, Ball said that the best advice he has gotten in his career so far was from ex-Los Angeles Lakers teammate LeBron James, who told him to “keep the main thing the main thing.”

Ball tweeted out a link to the episode on Friday and tagged James. The four-time MVP then responded by saying that he was “always a text, a phone call, or FT [FaceTime] away.”

Always a text, a phone call or FT away bro!! You already know.https://t.co/ejFneYx2ys — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 11, 2021

The exchange promptly sparked rumors from fans, who began wondering if it was a sign that Ball might be coming back to Los Angeles.

Lonzo really coming back to the Lakers — Chris Williamson (@CWilliamson44) June 11, 2021

OMFG LONZO IS COMING HOME — Troydan (@Troydan) June 11, 2021

Ball was teammates with James on the Lakers during the 2018-19 season and has often said that The King was his favorite player growing up. But the partnership was short-lived as Ball was sent to New Orleans in 2019 as part of the Anthony Davis trade.

Still, a Ball return to LA is far from impossible. Current Lakers starting point guard Dennis Schroder is hitting unrestricted free agency this offseason and may not be back with the team. Fellow backcourt pieces Alex Caruso, Wesley Matthews, and Talen Horton-Tucker will all be free agents as well. Ball is himself a restricted free agent, so maybe Laker fans can dream a bit here.