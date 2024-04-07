LeBron James has message for Caitlin Clark’s detractors

LeBron James sent a message to Caitlin Clark’s detractors while watching the women’s NCAA national championship game on Sunday.

Clark put together a huge first quarter for her Iowa Hawkeyes during the championship game against South Carolina at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio. After seeing Clark ball out during the first quarter, James felt compelled to send a message via social media.

“If you don’t rock with Caitlin Clark game you’re just a FLAT OUT HATER!!!!! Stay far away from them people!! PLEASE,” James wrote on X.

James’ message comes at a time when Clark’s critics have come out in full force.

Clark had already led Iowa to a revenge win over LSU and then a Final Four win over UConn to reach the championship game. Along the way, some people have had their fun criticizing the Iowa star.

James just wanted to let everyone know where he stands on the matter.