Diana Taurasi issues warning for Caitlin Clark

Caitlin Clark has dominated women’s college basketball over the past four seasons, but one WNBA legend seems to think the Iowa star could run into some issues at the next level.

During postgame coverage of Iowa’s win over UConn in the Final Four, ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt asked Diana Taurasi about the number of new stars that will soon enter the WNBA from college. Taurasi responded with a warning for Clark and others.

“Look, SVP, reality is coming. You know, there’s levels to this thing. That’s just life. We all went through it,” Taurasi said. “You see it on the NBA side and you’re gonna see it on this side. You know, you look superhuman playing against 18-year-olds, but you’re gonna come with some grown women that have been playing professional basketball for a long time. Not saying that it’s not gonna translate, because when you’re great at what you do you’re just gonna get better. But there is gonna be a transition period where you’re gonna have to give yourself some grace as a rookie. It might take a little bit longer for some people.”

Clark, of course, is not just any college superstar. She is the NCAA women’s basketball all-time leading scorer. The point Taurasi was making is that the level of competition will increase dramatically from college to the pros, which is true of any sport.

Taurasi is a 10-time WNBA All-Star who was won three WNBA titles and been named WNBA Finals MVP twice. She has won at all levels. Clark is looking to win her first national championship when Iowa takes on South Carolina on Sunday. That would complete her college resume, even if some feel the Hawkeyes got a major boost from the officiating crew in their 71-69 win over UConn.