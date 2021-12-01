Report: LeBron James expected to miss at least 10 days with positive COVID test

LeBron James is expected to miss several games for COVID-related reasons, according to a report.

James was placed in health and safety protocols by the Lakers and will not play in the team’s game against the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that James is expected to miss several games.

Players with Covid must be out 10 days, or return two negative PCR tests in a 24 hour period. For now, James will remain in the health and safety protocols. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 1, 2021

Woj’s report makes it seem like James has tested positive but the report was inconclusive; Woj did say that James could be cleared from the protocol if he returns two straight negative PCR tests.

TMZ Sports producer Mike Babcock says James took three COVID tests on Tuesday. The first (lateral flow) was positive, the second (PCR) was negative, and a third test was positive.

LeBron James took 3 COVID tests today. Test 1 (lateral flow) was positive. The 2nd (PCR) test was negative. James was then given a 3rd tiebreaker test which came back positive. I'm told he's asymptotic at this time. Team chartered a private jet to take Lebron back to L.A. — michael j. babcock (@mikejbabcock) December 1, 2021

As of now, it sounds like James has COVID and will miss at least 10 days.

The Lakers are scheduled to face the Clippers on Dec. 3, Celtics on Dec. 7, Grizzlies on Dec. 9 and Thunder on Dec. 10.

Photo: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports