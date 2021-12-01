 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, November 30, 2021

Report: LeBron James expected to miss at least 10 days with positive COVID test

November 30, 2021
by Larry Brown

LeBron James in his Lakers uniform

LeBron James is expected to miss several games for COVID-related reasons, according to a report.

James was placed in health and safety protocols by the Lakers and will not play in the team’s game against the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that James is expected to miss several games.

Woj’s report makes it seem like James has tested positive but the report was inconclusive; Woj did say that James could be cleared from the protocol if he returns two straight negative PCR tests.

TMZ Sports producer Mike Babcock says James took three COVID tests on Tuesday. The first (lateral flow) was positive, the second (PCR) was negative, and a third test was positive.

As of now, it sounds like James has COVID and will miss at least 10 days.

The Lakers are scheduled to face the Clippers on Dec. 3, Celtics on Dec. 7, Grizzlies on Dec. 9 and Thunder on Dec. 10.

Photo: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus