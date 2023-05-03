Incredible LeBron James streak has finally come to an end

An incredible streak LeBron James had going has finally come to an end.

James has won NBA MVP four times during his illustrious career. He has been so good for so long that he had received at least one top-10 vote for NBA MVP in every season of his career … until now.

James did not appear in the top 10 in any voter’s MVP ballot this year, ending his stunning streak, which lasted 19 seasons.

Amazingly, not only did James win his four MVPs, but he also finished in the top five in 13 straight seasons from 2006-2018. That’s some incredible consistency.

This season, James played in 55 games while his Los Angeles Lakers struggled during the regular season and had to make the playoffs via the play-in route. Given all that, it’s no surprise he didn’t receive a spot in any voter’s top 10.

James is 38 years old and in his fifth season with the Lakers. He has finished 11th, 2nd, 13th, 10th and did not receive any votes in those five seasons. Considering his age and longevity, still receiving at least one top-10 MVP vote in all those seasons has been quite impressive.

Though his MVP streak has come to an end, James is still chasing after something even bigger: his fifth NBA championship. His Lakers lead the Golden State Warriors 1-0 in their Western Conference semifinals series.