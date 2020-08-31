LeBron James says he often thinks about leaving bubble

The NBA’s bubble environment can be difficult for all of its participants, even The King.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James told reporters this weekend that he often thinks about leaving the bubble.

“I’ve had numerous nights and days thinking about leaving the bubble,” said James, according to Ben Golliver of the Washington Post. “I think everyone has, including you [media] guys. I don’t think, it’s not one person a mind that says, ‘I’ve gotta get the hell out of here.’ It probably crosses my mind about once a day.”

James is coming from a very understandable and a very human standpoint. The NBA bubble is now at its 50th day, and that is more than enough to give anyone cabin fever. It must be especially so with everything going on in the world right now and with the participants away from their families.

Another star has openly discussed his struggles in the bubble environment too. Families and other limited guests will be allowed to visit starting in the second round though, so hopefully that offers some sense of normalcy.