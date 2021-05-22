LeBron James reportedly will not face suspension for breaching protocols

LeBron James violated the NBA’s health and safety protocols last week, but will not face a playoff suspension for doing so.

James attended a promotional event for a tequila brand this week prior to the Lakers’ play-in win over Golden State. The event was attended by other high-profile celebrities such as Drake and Michael B. Jordan, and attendees had to produce proof of either vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test to attend.

Despite this, the league still found that the event violated health and safety protocols. That would open James up to a warning, fine, or even suspension. However, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that there would be no suspension forthcoming.

LeBron James won't be suspended for protocols violation, sources tell ESPN. Nature of event didn't rise to a threat level of virus spread, as described in @McTen's story below. Suns-Lakers Game 1 on Sunday. https://t.co/nEAcnBsbvv — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 22, 2021

As long as James isn’t a repeat violator, significant discipline was unlikely. There do not appear to be any doubts about his health for Sunday’s Game 1 — assuming his vision issue has cleared up, that is.