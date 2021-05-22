 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, May 22, 2021

LeBron James reportedly will not face suspension for breaching protocols

May 22, 2021
by Grey Papke

LeBron James

LeBron James violated the NBA’s health and safety protocols last week, but will not face a playoff suspension for doing so.

James attended a promotional event for a tequila brand this week prior to the Lakers’ play-in win over Golden State. The event was attended by other high-profile celebrities such as Drake and Michael B. Jordan, and attendees had to produce proof of either vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test to attend.

Despite this, the league still found that the event violated health and safety protocols. That would open James up to a warning, fine, or even suspension. However, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that there would be no suspension forthcoming.

As long as James isn’t a repeat violator, significant discipline was unlikely. There do not appear to be any doubts about his health for Sunday’s Game 1 — assuming his vision issue has cleared up, that is.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus