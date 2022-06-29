LeBron James reacts to Jazz’s new front office hire

The Utah Jazz hired former NBA head coach David Fizdale as an associate GM on Tuesday, and LeBron James was thrilled about the decision.

James quote-tweeted a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski announcing Fizdale’s hire with a happy message.

“So [nine fire emojis]!! Yessir Fizz,” James wrote.

So 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥!! Yessir Fizz https://t.co/EEU2M0JmwN — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 28, 2022

Fizdale, an 18-year NBA coaching veteran, will work closely with Jazz GM Justin Zanik and CEO Danny Ainge. The Jazz on Tuesday also announced their next head coach.

James and Fizdale have a relationship stemming from their time together with the Miami Heat. James supported Fizdale as a head coach candidate and was thrilled when Fizdale got his chance with Memphis. Fizdale coached the Grizzlies from 2016-2017 and Knicks from 2018-2019.

Fizdale went 50-51 with the Grizzlies before being fired. With the New York Knicks, Fizdale was fired after coaching the team to a 21-83 record. The Jazz seem to think that he will have more success in a front office role.

Fizdale spent the most recent season with the Lakers. He was one of many coaches that were let go by new Lakers head coach Darvin Ham after the season.