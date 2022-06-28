Jazz reportedly decide on their next head coach

The Utah Jazz have found their guy.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Tuesday that the Jazz are closing in on a deal with Boston Celtics assistant Will Hardy to become their next head coach. This comes after an extensive coaching search that included former head coaches, former players, other league assistants, and more.

Hardy raised his profile this past season as the top assistant on Celtics head coach Ime Udoka’s staff, helping lead them to an NBA Finals berth. Prior to that, Hardy had spent four seasons in San Antonio as an assistant under Spurs coach Gregg Popovich.

The Jazz are at a big fork in the road right now, facing uncertainty over the respective futures of both Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert after bowing out in the first round this season. Hardy will be tasked with righting the ship, but he may not be the only hire that Utah makes this summer.