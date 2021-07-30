LeBron James reacts on Instagram to Lakers’ trade for Russell Westbrook

The Los Angeles Lakers have added another superstar to their squad.

The Lakers on Thursday pulled off a trade for Russell Westbrook. They gave up a first-round pick plus Montrezl Harrell, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Kyle Kuzma to get Westbrook and a pair of second-round picks.

The acquisition of Westbrook gives the Lakers three true star players. James posted on Instagram about the acquisition. He shared a Photoshopped picture of Westbrook in a Lakers jersey, surrounded by James and Anthony Davis. His caption was about Davis (eyebrow), “Brodie” which is Westbrook’s nickname, and the crown for “King” James.

The Lakers won the NBA championship two seasons ago but got knocked out in the first round of the playoffs last season by the Suns. They’re hoping the Westbrook addition will be enough to get them back to the NBA Finals.

Westbrook averaged 22.2 points, 11.5 rebounds and a league-high 11.7 assists per game.