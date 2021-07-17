LeBron James responds to early critics of ‘Space Jam 2’

LeBron James’ response to all those who are already criticizing “Space Jam 2” is simply to say, “Scoreboard.”

The Warner Brothers film starring James opened in theaters this weekend and is drawing less-than-favorable reviews to kick off its run. On Saturday, James fired back at the critics. The four-time MVP tweeted an article stating that “Space Jam 2” was set for a $32 million opening weekend to easily dethrone Disney’s “Black Widow” for the No. 1 spot at the box office.

“Hi Haters!” James wrote in his caption.

Despite the strong box-office numbers, “Space Jam 2” currently has just a 4.1/10 rating on IMDB as well as a 31 percent approval rate from critics on Rotten Tomatoes. The audience score on Rotten Tomatoes is much more complimentary though at 82 percent.

The film is obviously mostly geared towards children and anyone who is nostalgic for the 1996 original starring Michael Jordan. Still, there are plenty of people who were skeptical of a sequel from the very start.