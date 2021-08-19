LeBron James issues response after ESPN snub

LeBron James is about to enter Year 19 in the NBA, but he still clearly sees himself as the best player in the league.

ESPN’s Tim Bontemps polled ten NBA scouts and executives this week on a number of different topics. One such topic was “Who is the best player in the NBA heading into the 2021-22 season?” Brooklyn Nets star forward Kevin Durant and Milwaukee Bucks reigning Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo tied for first place with five votes each. James, meanwhile, failed to receive even a single vote.

The Los Angeles Lakers star tweeted out an apparent response shortly after, thanking the panel for providing him with more fuel heading into the year.

THANK YOU! As if I didn’t need more to ME! #Washed — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 19, 2021

James, who will be 37 later this year, turned in a 2020-21 season not far off from his peak production. He averaged 25.0 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 7.8 assists per game despite missing significant time with a high ankle sprain.

The four-time MVP has been widely seen as the best player in the NBA for over a decade now but obviously cannot remain so forever. James obviously does not think he has fallen off his perch yet though and will look forward to a season where many are writing off both him and his teammates.