LeBron James responds to Russell Westbrook skeptics

LeBron James is officially in the lab with his new teammate, and he definitely likes what he sees.

The Los Angeles Lakers star posted a series of pictures to Instagram on Saturday of a workout that he had with former MVP and newest Laker Russell Westbrook. In his caption, James responded to the Westbrook skeptics, particularly those questioning Westbrook’s fit with the team.

“Work with the Brodie!” James wrote. “I agree I don’t think this will work @russwest44. You different by the way.”

James also included a “cap” emoji after the part where he said that he didn’t think that it would work with Westbrook.

Westbrook arrived on the Lakers this summer in a trade with the Washington Wizards. He was previously teammates with James on the United States Olympic team that won gold at the 2012 London Games.

Many do not think that Westbrook will be a good fit with James and the Lakers due to his inefficiency, lack of off-ball activity, and overall chaotic style of play. But Westbrook seems very happy to be in Los Angeles, and James seems very happy to have him as well.