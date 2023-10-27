 Skip to main content
LeBron James has harsh response to question about Anthony Davis critics

October 26, 2023
by Larry Brown
LeBron James looking on

Jan 21, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) against the Orlando Magic during the first quarter at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James is dismissing any critics of teammate Anthony Davis.

James had 21 points, 8 rebounds and 9 assists in his Los Angeles Lakers’ 100-95 win over the Phoenix Suns at crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Thursday night. James was interviewed by TNT’s Jared Greenberg after the game.

Greenberg asked James about Davis, who had 30 points, 12 rebounds, 3 blocks and 3 steals in the win. Specifically, James was asked about Davis bouncing back after receiving criticism for an off-night in a loss to Denver on Tuesday.

“We don’t give a s— about criticism about AD,” James said bluntly (profanity edited by LBS). “We don’t care. Nothing bothers us. AD doesn’t care. I don’t know if guys have figured that out. AD does not care. He’s not on social media, so he doesn’t see none of that crap. He rarely talks, unless it’s to us. So we don’t give a s— about it. He definitely doesn’t.”

The video includes profanity:

James’ point has some meaning. To him, the criticism is just talk that floats in the air. It’s not stuff he or Davis hear, care about or pay attention to.

Also, this is game 2 of 82. We’ve got a long way to go if Davis is already having to answer to critics for his performance in one game.

