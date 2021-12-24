LeBron James throws some shade at Knicks over Kevin Durant

LeBron James threw some shade at the New York Knicks on Thursday night for a matter related to Kevin Durant.

James’ Los Angeles Lakers are set to face Durant’s Brooklyn Nets on Christmas. Following the Lakers’ 138-110 loss to the Spurs on Thursday, James was asked about KD.

James was complimentary of Durant’s return from a torn Achilles tendon that caused the Nets star to miss the 2019-2020 season. James said he had no doubt Durant would return to form. He added that there was only one group that had doubts about KD.

LeBron James on Kevin Durant's comeback from Achilles injury when asked by @mcten: "There was never any doubt from myself or anybody in this league…I heard there was only like really 1 group of people that had any doubt on him coming back full strength. Not going to name them." — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) December 24, 2021

James said he didn’t want to name the group, but we all know whom he means.

Two and a half years ago, the Knicks and Nets were said to be the leading contenders to sign Durant. KD chose Brooklyn and teamed up with some of his buddies there. Subsequently, a report said the Knicks did not offer Durant a max contract, making Brooklyn an easy choice for the former Warriors forward. According to the report, the Knicks didn’t offer the max contract because they had concerns over Durant’s recovery.

Were the Knicks trying to save face by saying they dumped Durant and not the other way around? That could be the case. We know that the Nets were rewarded for their choice to sign Durant though. He’s looking as good as ever.

Photo: Dec 9, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) warms-up prior to the game against the Memphis Grizzles at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports