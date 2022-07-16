 Skip to main content
Did LeBron James shade Russell Westbrook with latest comments?

July 15, 2022
by Darryn Albert
LeBron James looking on

Jan 21, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) against the Orlando Magic during the first quarter at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

LePassiveAggressive may be making another appearance this week.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James made some interesting comments in the latest episode of HBO’s “The Shop” that premiered on Friday. During the episode, James talked about what drives him crazy as a competitor.

“I’m obsessed with win or bust,” said James. “What makes me have sleepless nights is when you don’t have everyone that feels the same way on your club.

“It’s time when I wish I was a tennis player or a golfer where it was literally like, ‘Look in the mirror, motherf–ker. It’s you versus you,'” James added.

The four-time champion also said that he can sense within the first couple of weeks of play if a new teammate really wants to win or not.

Additionally, James took a moment or two to gather his thoughts before delivering the “sleepless nights” line. You can listen to it in full here.

Many read James’ remarks as a potential swipe at Lakers teammate Russell Westbrook. Though James helped recruit Westbrook to L.A., they struggled right out of the gate last year, going 33-49 and missing the playoffs in one of the most disappointing seasons in franchise history. Westbrook often times sounded checked out after losses, offering comments that made it seem like he was not particularly bothered. Most infamously, Westbrook said during one particular rough stretch in December that he would be “OK” if the Lakers did not win a championship because “life goes on.”

James does have a long history of taking subtle swipes at teammates. With awkwardness lingering between him and Westbrook into this summer, it would come to the surprise of absolutely no one if The Brodie was James’ latest target here.

H/T NBA Reddit

