Tuesday, March 10, 2020

LeBron James changes stance on playing NBA games without fans

March 10, 2020
by Grey Papke

LeBron James

LeBron James has re-thought his stance on potentially playing NBA games without fans due to the coronavirus.

James had previously said he would not play in games without fans. On Tuesday, he admitted that he wasn’t aware of the behind-the-scenes discussions that were taking place when he was originally asked. He said he would be “disappointed” if it came to that, but added that he would abide by expert guidance once a decision is made.

The chances of games taking place behind closed doors appear to be increasing as the virus continues to spread. James’s conclusion was always going to be likely. The league may have little choice once mandates are handed down by local, state, or federal officials, and those mandates may be coming sooner rather than later.


