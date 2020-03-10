LeBron James changes stance on playing NBA games without fans

LeBron James has re-thought his stance on potentially playing NBA games without fans due to the coronavirus.

James had previously said he would not play in games without fans. On Tuesday, he admitted that he wasn’t aware of the behind-the-scenes discussions that were taking place when he was originally asked. He said he would be “disappointed” if it came to that, but added that he would abide by expert guidance once a decision is made.

LeBron says he wasn’t aware that the discussion about playing games without fans was happening behind closed doors when he made his comments Friday. He’s revised his position, saying while he would be “disappointed” to play without fans, he and teammates will listen to experts. pic.twitter.com/VEOvNH3Jyk — Kyle Goon (@kylegoon) March 10, 2020

The chances of games taking place behind closed doors appear to be increasing as the virus continues to spread. James’s conclusion was always going to be likely. The league may have little choice once mandates are handed down by local, state, or federal officials, and those mandates may be coming sooner rather than later.