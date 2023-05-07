LeBron James ‘still serious’ about 1 big career goal

LeBron James is already well past the age where it is reasonable for an NBA player to think about retirement, but the Los Angeles Lakers star has to play at least two more seasons if he wants to fulfill one of his biggest goals.

James’ son Bronny announced on Saturday that he has committed to USC. The 18-year-old will play at least one season with the Trojans, and many expect him to enter the 2024 NBA Draft. LeBron has said for years that he wants to share the floor with his son in an NBA game. His thoughts on that have not changed.

“I was serious, and I’m still serious about it,” James said after the Lakers beat the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 of the Western Conference semifinals on Saturday night.

James has shown this postseason that he is still more than capable of playing at an elite level. He will turn 39 in December, which means he will be at least close to his 40th birthday by the time Bronny gets to the NBA. He also understands that Bronny could choose to remain at USC beyond his freshman season.

“My son is going to take his journey. And whatever his journey, however his journey lays out, he’s going to do what’s best for him,” LeBron said, via ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne. “And as his dad, and his mom, Savannah, and his brother and sister, we’re going to support him in whatever he decides to do. So, just because that’s my aspiration or my goal, doesn’t mean it’s his. And I’m absolutely OK with that.”

LeBron said a while back that he wanted to be like Ken Griffey Sr. and Ken Griffey Jr., who played together on the Seattle Mariners in the early-1990s. James has since tweaked his aspiration a bit, but it is clear it would mean a great deal to him if he and Bronny were able to make it happen.