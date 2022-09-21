 Skip to main content
LeBron James responds to big Robert Sarver news

September 21, 2022
by Grey Papke
Jan 21, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) against the Orlando Magic during the first quarter at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James has issued a response to the news that Robert Sarver will sell the Phoenix Suns in the wake of a workplace misconduct investigation.

Sarver announced Wednesday that he would sell both the Suns and the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury after the NBA found that he used racist language and engaged in sexually inappropriate conduct as Suns owner. James offered a swift reaction on Twitter by saying he was “proud to be part of a league committed to progress.”

James was one of the earliest and strongest critics of Sarver’s original punishment, which amounted to a fine and a one-year suspension. Thus, it is no surprise to see him respond favorably to news of a sale.

Sarver has owned both the Suns and Mercury since 2004. The purchase price at the time was a record $401 million, but the franchises will be worth a great deal more than that now.

