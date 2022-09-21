Suns owner Robert Sarver announces major decision

Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver was not forced to sell the team as part of his official disciplinary action from the NBA, but he is still planning to move on from the franchise.

Sarver, who also owns the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, announced in a statement on Wednesday that he is beginning the process of selling the two teams. He began the statement by saying, “Words that I deeply regret now overshadow nearly two decades of building organizations that brought people together…” Sarver also spoke about how it is not possible to make amends in what he described as “our current unforgiving climate.”

“I do not want to be a distraction to these two teams and the fine people who work so hard to bring the joy and excitement of basketball to fans around the world,” Sarver wrote. “I want what’s best for these two organizations, the players, the employees, the fans, the community, my fellow owners, the NBA and the WNBA. This is the best course of action for everyone.

“In the meantime, I will continue to work on becoming a better person, and continuing to support the community in meaningful ways. Thank you for continuing to root for the Suns and the Mercury, embracing the power that sports has to bring us together.”

It does not sound like Sarver will have any issue attracting buyers. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the Suns are considered an “extremely desirable” franchise.

The Suns are considered an extremely desirable franchise in the marketplace and will have no shortage of high-level ownership candidates. As a warm weather destination in West, league executives always believed this could be a monster free agent destination with right ownership. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 21, 2022

Sarver bought the Suns and Mercury in 2004.

Sarver was the target of a workplace misconduct investigation. The NBA concluded its investigation last week and announced that Sarver has been suspended for one year and fined $10 million. He was found to have used the N-word at least five times while recounting statements made by others. He was also found to have engaged in sexually inappropriate conduct towards female employees.