LeBron James takes aim at trolls dissing Dwyane Wade’s son

LeBron James and Dwyane Wade are family, having won two NBA titles in addition to posing on a banana boat together. Now James is going after the trolls targeting Wade’s son Zaire.

The Salt Lake City Stars, the Utah Jazz’s G League affiliate, selected the 19-year-old Zaire in the G League draft this weekend. While the pick made for a cool moment, many trolls clowned the move because Zaire was only a three-star prospect and because his father is a part-owner of the Jazz.

James responded to the haters via his Instagram Story on Saturday.

LeBron congratulates Zaire Wade on being drafted by the Salt Lake City Stars in the 2021 NBA G League Draft. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/BjhiAkYqNY — SFG👑 (@_xLakers) October 24, 2021

“Proud of you nephew,” wrote James of Zaire. “Keep going and F the haters. They ain’t [poop emoji] anyway.”

“Love to see it,” James wrote in a subsequent post. “Proud of my nephew journey because he traveled it his way. Happy as hell for my brother DWade cause I know how much he want to see it happen 4 him on his own terms! Black excellence you haters!!”

Zaire will play this season for the Stars in the hopes of improving his game as well as his NBA draft stock for 2022.

Of course, it is not surprising to see James come out in Zaire’s defense. Zaire and James’ son Bronny are close friends and even teamed up in high school.

Photo: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports