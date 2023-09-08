LeBron James teasing major international move?

After watching the United States stunningly get eliminated in the semifinals of the FIBA World Cup, LeBron James may be about to take matters into his own hands.

The Los Angeles Lakers star James sparked excitement on Friday with a comment on Instagram. James replied to a post that showed him as the hypothetical centerpiece of the United States team at the 2024 Olympics in Paris, France. The four-time NBA champion appeared very open to the idea and left a comment with an eyeballs emoji.

Could we see a last dance with LeBron in the Olympics? 👀 pic.twitter.com/RaFH78SO6X — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) September 8, 2023

James has already had an illustrious career competing under the stars and stripes. He starred on two Olympic gold-medal-winning teams in 2008 and in 2012 (though also on the infamous U.S. Olympic bronze team in 2004). Additionally, James has represented the United States at the FIBA World Cup (in 2006) and the FIBA AmeriCup (in 2007).

Since he will be 39 years old at this time next year, the 2024 Olympics will almost certainly be James’ final opportunity to compete at the international level. Whether or not he actually does may ultimately boil down to his health as well as how far the Lakers go in the playoffs next season. But we probably shouldn’t get our hopes up considering all the teasing that James has failed to deliver on in the past.