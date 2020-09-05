LeBron James takes blame for too many turnovers in Game 1 loss

LeBron James took blame for committing too many turnovers in the Los Angeles Lakers’ Game 1 loss to the Houston Rockets on Friday night in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

The Lakers lost to the Rockets 112-97 to fall behind 1-0 in their Western Conference semifinals series. James had just 20 points in 37 minutes and was a -15. He committed four turnovers in the game, which tied Rajon Rondo for the most on the team.

“We can’t turn the ball over like that. That starts with myself,” James said after the game, via Mark Medina.

Not only did James have the turnovers, but Rondo was rusty in his first game action since March. He was 3/9 shooting for eight points.

James also went scoreless in the entire fourth quarter.

This Rockets team is a tough squad to contend with. They play a fast, small lineup and create turnovers, while shooting a ton of threes and getting James Harden to the free throw line. The Lakers will have to make adjustments to keep up with Houston’s speed.

Game 2 between the teams is scheduled for Sunday. Harden already shared what he thinks will be key for Houston moving forward.