LeBron James sends funny Twitter response about fan after incident

February 1, 2021
by Larry Brown

LeBron James sent a funny response on Twitter Monday after his altercation with a fan during his Los Angeles Lakers’ 107-99 win over the Atlanta Hawks.

Two fans sitting courtside for the game were ejected during the fourth quarter. The woman involved in the incident, Juliana Carlos, issued a video response to the ejection. James said after the game that he didn’t think the ejection was deserved.

Even if he didn’t think the altercation called for an ejection, that doesn’t mean James didn’t enjoy taking a jab at the fan’s expense. He referred to Carlos as “Courtside Karen.”

James said after the game that he and Juliana’s husband Chris were getting into it. Juliana later jumped in to defend her husband. The officials heard things and ejected the fans.

Maybe with so few fans in attendance, it’s easier for the refs to spot and single out the ones getting into fights with athletes.

