Woman issues video response after ejection for altercation with LeBron James

A woman who was ejected from Monday’s Los Angeles Lakers-Atlanta Hawks game for an altercation with LeBron James issued a video response.

The Lakers won 107-99, but the game was paused in the fourth quarter as the fans were ejected.

Refs stop the game after a Hawks fan heckles LeBron pic.twitter.com/NsoFjyel97 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 2, 2021

The woman who was ejected posted a video response on Instagram. She acknowledged her husband Chris “has an issue with LeBron.” She says she was ejected for doing nothing more than defending her husband from James’ threats.

Her videos contain profanity, so beware if you watch them.

The woman, Juliana Carlos, thought it was pathetic of James to get rattled by a 25-year-old woman. She also claims James called her a “b-tch” multiple times.

James has previously said he enjoys playing with fans present, but he didn’t seem to enjoy it in this instance.