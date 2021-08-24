LeBron James has vulgar reaction to Jared Dudley’s departure from Lakers

LeBron James is not happy at all about losing the real MVP of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Veteran forward Jared Dudley has reportedly agreed to a deal to become an assistant coach for the Dallas Mavericks. Dudley will join the staff of former Lakers assistant Jason Kidd, who is now the head coach of the Mavs.

James, who had been teammates with Dudley for the last two seasons, had a vulgar reaction to the news of Dudley’s departure.

“Congrats to my guy if this true, which [it] probably is!” tweeted James. “But [facepalm emoji] man!! F–K”

“Excuse my language but [this] one hurt!!” the four-time MVP added. “For many reasons that you wouldn’t understand.”

Dudley was a member of the Lakers’ 2020 championship team. While the 36-year-old was no longer contributing much on the floor, Dudley had been universally lauded as a steady locker room presence.

A 14-year veteran, Dudley also served as the Lakers’ unofficial hype man. It sounds like James will definitely miss having him as a teammate.