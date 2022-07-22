LeBron James impressed with 1 new Lakers player

After briefly overlapping with Scottie Pippen as a rookie, LeBron James is now liking what he is seeing from Pippen’s son.

The Los Angeles Lakers star James tweeted praise this week for new Lakers pickup Scotty Pippen Jr.

James shared a video feature on Pippen Jr. from the Lakers’ official Twitter page and added the caption, “The kid has a bright future!!” with purple and gold heart emojis.

The kid has a bright future!! 💜💛 https://t.co/YobiiXICsH — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 21, 2022

The 21-year-old Pippen Jr. is one of the Lakers’ new two-way players (along with Cole Swider). He went undrafted this year but recently impressed at Summer League with 11.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 2.3 steals per contest in eight appearances. Pippen Jr. was also a two-time All-SEC First Team selection in college at Vanderbilt.

A 6-foot-3 point guard, Pippen Jr. may get a look this year with the Lakers measuring fairly thin in the backcourt right now. He has already shown Lakers fans plenty of personality as well.