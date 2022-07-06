LeBron James’ son Bryce looks massive in new photos

LeBron James may not be the tallest member of his family for much longer.

On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Lakers star shared some pictures of his teenage son Bryce at an AAU event over the weekend. In one shot, Bryce looked huge as he got his arm up above the rim for a dunk.

Another shot of Bryce standing next to his father at the event also sparked major buzz. In the photo, Bryce looked only a little bit shorter than the 6-foot-9 LeBron.

Here is what Bryce looked like in uniform during a recent game.

Bryce, who is the younger of LeBron’s two sons, only turned 15 years old a few weeks ago. He is an incoming sophomore at Sierra Canyon High School in Chatsworth, Calif. and plays the guard position. With those eye-opening pictures, it is easy to see why Bryce has gotten the recent hype that he has.