LiAngelo Ball reportedly signs with Thunder G League affiliate

LiAngelo Ball has a new gig.

The middle Ball brother has signed a contract with the G League’s Oklahoma City Blue, an affiliate of the Thunder, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

LiAngelo Ball is signing with the NBA G League’s Oklahoma City Blue via waiver claim, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 7, 2020

Ball had already been practicing with the team, and we knew an offer was forthcoming. We haven’t seen him play consistently since taking part in father LaVar’s Junior Basketball League.

It’s not clear that this will lead anywhere. Unlike his two brothers, LiAngelo hasn’t really shown that he has the skillset to offer anything to an NBA team. This may well be his ceiling, but he might as well give it another shot and see what happens at this point.