Lloyd Pierce fired as coach of Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks are on the path to missing the postseason for the fourth consecutive year, and they have now fired their head coach.

The Hawks announced on Monday that they have fired Lloyd Pierce, who was in his third season with the team. He becomes the second coach to be fired this season after the Minnesota Timberwolves fired Ryan Saunders last week.

Atlanta entered Monday with a record of 14-20 and having lost three of its last four games. The Hawks were 20-47 under Pierce last season and 29-53 the year before.

Pierce, 44, signed a three-year deal with an option for a fourth season back in 2018. He had been an assistant with the Philadelphia 76ers for several seasons before that.

The Hawks were hoping to show signs of a strong rebuild this season, but they have lost 11 of their past 15 games after starting the year 10-9.