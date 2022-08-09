Report: 1 longshot team still pursuing Kevin Durant trade

One NBA team is doing a “never tell me the odds.”

Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reported on Tuesday that the New Orleans Pelicans remain interested in trading for crabby Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant. Winfield notes that the Pelicans have several high-upside youngsters to offer as well as the remaining draft capital that they received from the trading of ex-stars Anthony Davis and Jrue Holiday.

Some of the players New Orleans can dangle in a trade package for Durant are All-Star forward Brandon Ingram, All-Rookie Second Teamer Herbert Jones, breakout defensive pest Jose Alvarado, and ex-first-rounders Jaxson Hayes, Kira Lewis Jr., and Trey Murphy III, none of whom have even blown out 25 candles yet. CJ McCollum, Devonte’ Graham, and Jonas Valanciunas are a few older players that can be used to sweeten the pot as well (though former No. 1 overall pick Zion Williamson is likely off the table, having recently been supermaxed by the Pelicans).

Granted, New Orleans is built to compete for an NBA title multiple years down the road instead of right now (which will be doubly so if they empty out their piggy bank for Durant). They also remain nowhere to be found on the list of likeliest trade destinations for Durant. But unfazed, the Pelicans look to be betting on the strength of their trade assets as well as on the prior relationship that head coach Willie Green built with Durant in Golden State.