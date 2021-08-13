Lonzo Ball appears to take shot at Pelicans after departure

Lonzo Ball seems to think that there is a much better basketball opportunity awaiting him on his new team than there was on his old team.

At his introductory press conference with the Chicago Bulls on Friday, Ball appeared to take a shot at his former club, the New Orleans Pelicans. Ball said that he wanted to go somewhere he would be appreciated and could play his game. He added that the Bulls “wanted me for me.”

Lonzo Ball: “(The Bulls) were the team that stood out that really wanted me for me. I wanted to go somewhere I’m appreciated and can play my game. Chicago is the perfect place for that.” — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) August 13, 2021

This definitely reads as shade towards the Pelicans, a team where Ball’s role never seemed to suit him. The 23-year-old is at his best as a playmaker in open court and halfcourt situations. But New Orleans often used Ball as more of a role player, asking him to focus on spot-up shooting and defense.

Ball agreed to a deal with the Bulls right after free agency officially began. That indicates that he was never truly considering a return to New Orleans. The Pelicans themselves also seemed to treat Ball as if he was already gone. Thus, it is not hard to interpret Ball’s comments as a shot at his old team.