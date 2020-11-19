Lonzo Ball was really tucked away at LaMelo Ball’s draft party

Lonzo Ball was not at all trying to take away the spotlight at his brother’s draft party.

LaMelo Ball was taken No. 3 overall by the Charlotte Hornets during Wednesday’s NBA Draft. He and his family had people over for a draft party that was shown on TV. While LaMelo was surrounded on his couch by his parents, brother Lonzo was shown standing guard in the corner.

Lonzo in the cut pic.twitter.com/AESO20i1Fh — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) November 19, 2020

Lonzo already has a big name and was the No. 2 overall pick by the Lakers in the 2017 draft. He was traded to the Pelicans last year and developed nicely with him. Three years later, his brother became the No. 3 pick. That’s a pretty nice success for his family and proves father LaVar was not too crazy when he predicted big things for his sons.

The Balls become the first ever siblings to be drafted in the top three picks.

Photo: Erik Drost/Flickr via cc-by 2.0