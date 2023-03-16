Concerning report emerges about Lonzo Ball knee injury

Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball is set to undergo another surgery on his left knee, and the stakes are reported to be quite high for the procedure.

Multiple reports indicated Thursday that Ball, who has not played in 14 months due to the knee issue, will undergo a third surgery to try to fix the injury. The surgery could cost him the entire 2023-24 season.

More worryingly, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, there are concerns about whether Ball will even be able to resume his career, and those hopes may hinge on this third procedure.

There are concerns about Ball’s ability to resume his career and hopes that this surgery — which could cost Ball another full season away — will give him a pathway to play again, sources said. ESPN reported last week that Ball was weighing procedure. https://t.co/vjTLR8MBHq — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 16, 2023

Ball last played in January 2022 and could now miss two full seasons due to the knee injury. The former No. 2 overall pick signed a four-year, $80 million deal in 2021.

As recently as February, the Bulls still apparently did not know the root cause of Ball’s ongoing knee issues. Perhaps a third procedure will sort it out once and for all, but the news is definitely very concerning.