Lonzo Ball won’t be ready for start of season?

Lonzo Ball is doubtful to be ready for the start of the upcoming NBA season due to his knee injury, according to a report.

ESPN’s Jamal Collier and Ramona Shelburne reported on Friday about Ball and say the Chicago Bulls guard will miss all of training camp. They say he is doubtful for the start of the season too.

The anticipated absence to start the season continues the troubling updates we have received regarding Ball.

The Bulls guard underwent surgery on his knee in January to repair a torn meniscus. Ball was hardly able to progress in his recovery due to multiple setbacks. Even in July, a Bulls executive indicated Ball might not be ready for training camp.

Ball missed the final three months of the 2021-2022 NBA season due to his knee injury. Since entering the NBA as the No. 2 overall pick in 2017, Ball has missed 137 games, mostly related to his left knee.

137 games missed since he entered the league in 2017. The bulk has been: – Left knee (47)

– Left ankle (35)

– Left knee (16) https://t.co/XM9v9SA8xW — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) September 2, 2022

The 24-year-old also underwent meniscus surgery on his left knee after his rookie season. Ball averaged 13.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.8 steals per game in 35 contests with the Bulls last season.