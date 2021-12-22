Lonzo Ball shares how he has avoided COVID thus far

Lonzo Ball is fittingly living out the mantra of “Ball Is Life.”

The Chicago Bulls guard, who has been one of the few players on the team to avoid health and safety protocols thus far, explained to reporters on Monday how he has managed to do so.

“I don’t really do too much,” said Ball. “I just play and go back home, really. There’s not a lot of situations where I can probably get COVID, and I’m just thankful I haven’t got it yet.”

At one point, the Bulls had ten players in protocols. That led to two of their games getting postponed earlier this month. As of Tuesday afternoon, the NBA had seen 117 total players enter protocols this season, including 101 new players this month, per ESPN’s Baxter Holmes. One of those players was Ball’s younger brother LaMelo, who plays for the Charlotte Hornets.

Ball is a bit of an introvert who prefers to focus on his game, as evidenced by his huge improvement in three-point shooting and other areas. It turns out that the lifestyle of “buckets and buckets only” has been doing a great job of keeping Ball healthy too.

