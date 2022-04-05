Lonzo Ball expected to be shut down by the Bulls

The Chicago Bulls are likely to be without a main piece in their lineup for the upcoming NBA playoffs.

Lonzo Ball has experienced yet another setback to his injured knee. Consequently, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Tuesday that there is “less and less optimism that Lonzo Ball will return this season.”

There is still a final decision to be made, but there's less and less optimism that Lonzo Ball will return this season, sources tell ESPN. As Billy Donovan said, there's a conversation among the Bulls and Ball's reps in the coming days. https://t.co/24soc5gDpd — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 5, 2022

The Athletic’s Shams Charania later reported that Ball is expected to be shut down.

The Bulls have tried to accelerate Ball’s rehab process prior to the end of the regular season. But it now appears likely that he will remain out for the rest of the regular season, as well as the playoffs.

Ball has been out of the Bulls’ lineup since sustaining a small meniscus tear in his left knee in mid-January. His initial setback came in late March.

Being ruled out for the rest of the season would be a tough break for Ball, who has performed adequately in his first season with the Bulls.

In 35 games, he’s averaged 13 points and 5.1 assists per game, and is shooting 42.3 percent from the field.

The Bulls (45-33) are currently tied for fifth place in the Eastern Conference with the Toronto Raptors, with three games remaining after Tuesday night’s matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks.

