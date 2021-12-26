Lonzo Ball thinks reporters jinxed him

Lonzo Ball thinks that his bad luck this week was not entirely coincidental.

The Chicago Bulls guard officially entered health and safety protocols on Sunday. Right after the news broke, Ball aired out his feelings on Twitter.

“Y’all jinxed me,” he wrote.

Ball is referring to the exchange that he had with reporters earlier this week. After a win over Houston on Monday, Ball was asked how he had managed to avoid COVID so far and responded with a great answer. At the time, Ball was one of the very few Bulls players to have evaded protocols this season.

But now less than a week later, Ball has finally and unfortunately entered into protocols. With that kind of timing, you can’t blame him for thinking that reporters put the jinx on him.

